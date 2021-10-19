Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.57. Cinedigm shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 6,544,631 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

