Cindicator (CND) Tops One Day Volume of $120,018.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Cindicator has a market cap of $35.42 million and approximately $120,018.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00193356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

