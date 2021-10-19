Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce sales of $42.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.49 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $170.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.95 billion to $172.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $186.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $782,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cigna by 327.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $206.70. 55,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,026. Cigna has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

