CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

