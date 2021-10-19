CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The company traded as high as C$27.48 and last traded at C$27.31, with a volume of 48543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.85.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

