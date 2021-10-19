Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

CHD traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. 7,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

