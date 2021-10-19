China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 479,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SXTC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

