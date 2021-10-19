ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $14.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $22.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $56.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $82.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $113.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. ChemoCentryx’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

CCXI stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

