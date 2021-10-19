Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.73.

CIA stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.45. 181,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$2.81 and a 52 week high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.50 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

