CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj Sells 85,000 Shares

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at C$8,577.

CGX Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.44. 175,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33. The stock has a market cap of C$414.13 million and a P/E ratio of -51.43. CGX Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.