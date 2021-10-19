Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Celularity stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,554. Celularity has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

