Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to post sales of $75.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.21 million and the highest is $80.15 million. Celsius posted sales of $36.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $263.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $271.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $431.12 million, with estimates ranging from $350.56 million to $479.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 664.43 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

