CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,092. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

