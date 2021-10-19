CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

CTT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $429.33 million, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

