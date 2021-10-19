Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 6%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $66.43. Approximately 3,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $159,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,408 shares of company stock worth $7,384,276 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.