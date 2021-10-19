Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 68.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

