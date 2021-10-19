CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $347,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

