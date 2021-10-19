CargoX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $199,377.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, CargoX has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $46.09 million and $199,377.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00195071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00089824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

