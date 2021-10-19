Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $11.10

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.87. Cano Health shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 6,774 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $59,118,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.