Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.85. Canaan shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 49,163 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

