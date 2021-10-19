Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.43

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.43 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 415768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.93.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Truist lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

