California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 72,569 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,569 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Invesco worth $21,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

