California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,495 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 71.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 50.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.73. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

