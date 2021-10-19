California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 546,489 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

