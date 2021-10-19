California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,990,980 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,990,980 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of AGNC Investment worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 17.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

