Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CVGW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The firm has a market cap of $690.70 million, a PE ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.