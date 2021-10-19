Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
