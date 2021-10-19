Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.