Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

