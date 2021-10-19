BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
BRP stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -130.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
