BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BRP stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -130.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.