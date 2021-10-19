Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

