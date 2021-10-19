Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

