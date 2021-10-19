Brokers Set Expectations for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

