Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.