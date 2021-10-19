Brokerages Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Target Price at $447.79

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $468.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $423.94. 60,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50. The firm has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,966.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $115,493,000 after buying an additional 294,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

