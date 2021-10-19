Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $244.68

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

UNP stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.93. 2,286,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

