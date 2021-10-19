Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) PT at $66.80

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $55,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.41. 21,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

