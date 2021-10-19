Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $71.77

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 1,150,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,865. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,786,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

