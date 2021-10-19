Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) PT at $90.20

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE EBS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,490. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

