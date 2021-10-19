Brokerages Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Target Price at $41.67

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

ECHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 328,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

