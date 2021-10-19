Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT at $31.00

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

