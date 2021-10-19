Brokerages Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) PT at €227.58

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €227.58 ($267.75).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ALV stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching €198.54 ($233.58). The stock had a trading volume of 650,354 shares. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €207.91.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

