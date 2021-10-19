Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.79. Tenneco posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion.

TEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NYSE:TEN opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.