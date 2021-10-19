Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms have weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 149,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,472. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $167,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,674 shares of company stock worth $11,026,881. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

