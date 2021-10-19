Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.61. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.49.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.