Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). AXIS Capital posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,609 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 3,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 170,517 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 102,007 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,749. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

