Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.29. The stock had a trading volume of 752,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,363. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

