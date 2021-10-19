Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WDFC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.32. 4,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

