Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is ($0.36). Wayfair posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Wayfair stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.72. 26,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,616. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.64. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

