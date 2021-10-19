Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $18.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $15.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $62.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.08 million to $63.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.56 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $131.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

OGI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453,999. The firm has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 96.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 747.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $1,245,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

