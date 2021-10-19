Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,791. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $789.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

